GOP governor race: Who’s in first depends on who’s in second

FALLS CHURCH, Va. (AP) — The Republican candidates for governor in Virginia have found themselves in the unusual position of appealing to be the second choice of voters at the party’s nominating convention on Saturday. The convention is relying on ranked-choice voting, which requires delegates to rank the seven candidates from top to bottom. Poor performers are eliminated and those votes are reallocated to second choices. The top candidates are Amanda Chase, Kirk Cox, Pete Snyder and Glenn Youngkin. With no clear frontrunner, candidates will need second-choice votes, and some are explicitly asking to be the delegates’ No. 2.