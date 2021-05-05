Husband of missing Colorado woman arrested on murder charge

DENVER (AP) — The husband of a southern Colorado woman who has been missing for nearly a year has been arrested on multiple charges, including first-degree murder. Online court records show Barry Morphew was arrested Wednesday but don’t list details of the allegations, including the victim. The arrest came ahead of an afternoon news conference in which authorities said they would provide a “major announcement” in the investigation into Suzanne Morphew’s disappearance. She was reported missing on Mother’s Day last year by a neighbor who said she did not return from a bike ride. Investigators discovered an item possibly belonging to the woman less than a week after the disappearance.