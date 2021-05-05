Iraq pushes vaccine rollout amid widespread apathy, distrust

BAGHDAD (AP) — It has taken a populist Shiite cleric’s public endorsement of vaccinations — and images of him getting the shot — to turn Iraq’s faltering vaccine rollout around. Hundreds of his followers are now heading to clinics to follow his example, underscoring the power of sectarian loyalties in Iraq and deep mistrust of the state. Iraq has grappled with a severe second wave of the coronavirus pandemic. New case numbers spiked to over 8,000 per day last month, the highest they have ever been. The surge was driven largely by public apathy toward the virus. Many routinely flout virus-related restrictions.