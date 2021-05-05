Lawsuit seeks Confederate statue’s removal from courthouse

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) — Civil rights advocates have sued a Maryland county to seek the court-ordered removal of a Confederate monument from a courthouse lawn on the state’s Eastern Shore. In the federal lawsuit filed Wednesday in Baltimore, an NAACP branch leader and a defense lawyer say the “Talbot Boys” statue in Talbot County is the last Confederate monument remaining on public property in Maryland besides cemeteries and battlefields. The suit claims that a statue glorifying the Confederacy on the lawn outside the county courthouse in Easton, Maryland, is both unconstitutional and illegal under federal and state laws. In August, Talbot County Council members voted 3-2 to keep it there.