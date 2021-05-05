Lawyer: Iran diplomat will not appeal bomb plot conviction

BRUSSELS (AP) — A defense lawyer says an Iranian diplomat convicted of masterminding a thwarted bomb attack against an exiled Iranian opposition group in France has decided against appealing the verdict. Assadollah Assadi was sentenced to 20 years in prison earlier this year for attempted terrorist murder and participation in the activities of a terrorist group after a Belgian court rejected his claim of diplomatic immunity. Assadi previously worked at the Iranian Embassy in Vienna, Austria. His lawyer told The Associated Press that he informed an appeals court during a preliminary hearing Wednesday that his client did not intend to challenge his conviction because he does not recognize the standing of the appeals court.