Man arrested in 1983 death of Nebraska student from Iran

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Authorities have arrested a 67-year-old registered sex offender from Nebraska in the 1983 slaying of an Iranian exchange student. Bud Leroy Christensen is being held in the Douglas County Jail in Omaha awaiting transfer to the Pottawattamie County jail in Council Bluffs, Iowa, on a first-degree murder charge. He is a suspect in the death of Firozeh Dehghanpour, whose body was found on Aug. 14, 1983, under a bridge north of Council Bluffs. Dehghanpour was a student at the University of Nebraska at Omaha at the time. An autopsy determined she bled to death from several stab wounds.