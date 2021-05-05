Montana tribe gifts vaccines to neighbors across the border

BABB, Mont. (AP) — A Native American tribe in northern Montana is giving unused COVID-19 vaccines to its First Nations relatives and others from neighboring communities in Canada. The effort by the Blackfeet Nation illustrates the disparity in speed at which the United States and Canada are distributing the vaccine. More than 30% of adults in the U.S. are fully vaccinated, while in Canada that figure is around 3%. Most eligible citizens of the Blackfeet Nation are vaccinated, and the tribe didn’t want to waste a surplus of vaccines. It created a distribution plan and last month gave out about 1,000 vaccines at the Piegan Port of Entry.