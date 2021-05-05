Nancy Fridley was stranger to 2-year-old Noah Trout, deputies say

PEARISBURG, Va. (WVVA) - Deputies in Giles County say 2-year-old Noah Trout's alleged kidnapper, Nancy Fridley, had no connection to him or his family.

"All indications point to this being a stranger abduction, and Noah being chosen by Fridley at random," a statement from Chief Deputy Scott Moye reads.

Investigators have also found that Fridley reportedly visited two other area churches - New Valley Fellowship Church and Mountain View Ministries - on the morning of the abduction.

Fridley is also believed to have been in the area of those two churches approximately a month before the kidnapping.

He adds that there is no evidence that suggests the kidnapper intended to give Noah to another person, but investigators believe she may have been casing other places outside of Giles County to commit similar acts.

The Giles County Sheriff's Office believes there may be other witnesses who could come forward. If you've had any contact with Fridley, or seen the vehicle in the below photographs, you are urged to contact your local law enforcement agency.









Fridley's boyfriend, Bobby Lee Taylor, has also been charged with one count of felony child endangerment.

