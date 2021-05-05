New Bluestone Primary Care office holds ribbon cutting ceremony

PRINCETON, W.v. (WVVA) -- The Bluestone Health Association held a grand opening for their new medical facility, Bluestone Primary Care.

That new facility is located at 106 thorn street in Princeton.

Two physicians and six nurse practitioners will oversee a full range of primary care for mercer county residents . Services like EKG's, lab work and support through the Medication Assistance Treatment Program (MATP) will be available.

After the loss of Bluefield Regional Medical Center, which closed this summer, CEO of Bluestone Health, Linda Hutchens, says she is looking forward to the expansion.

"With a lot of the physicians leaving, Bluefield Regional closing and all, we just felt like we needed to expand and grow and take care of the people of Mercer County," said Hutchens. "Get them out of the ER's."

Hutchens says Bluestone is also expanding into another facility in June, which will be located at the Hawley Building on Bland Street.

This facility will feature both primary and urgent care options.