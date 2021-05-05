New River Gorge officially dedicated as a National Park

LANSING W. VA. (WVVA) - Whille the New River Gorge earned national park status in December, leaders gathered to officially unveil the new signs that reflect that upgrade on Wednesday.

United States senators Shelley Moore Capito and Joe Manchin were instrumental in the park receiving this designation.

Both Capito and Manchin said they worked together to make it happen in congress, and added officially dedicating the newest national park in the country, is sure to spark a significant increase for tourism in the region.



"This is a legacy that uh, that we've been able to create for our state that's going to go on well beyond our years," said Senator Capito.

"There are people that basically their bucket list is, to visit every national park in America, that's on a day in, day out basis, so that's going to be tremendous," said Senator Manchin.

And leaders with the National Parks Service said tourism is up nearly 20% for the first quarter of the year, compared to 2019.

According to Lizzie Watts, the Superintendent of the New River Gorge, said this is a huge increase as this usually the slowest time of the year for park visitors.

She added she is optimistic about how this will impact the local economy going forward.

"As visitors come, they need a place to stay, they need a place to eat, they need a place to go hike, and so it really has had…uh we've already seen an uptake in visitation and we expect that to continue," said Watts.

Watts added they could not be more proud to celebrate this designation, and she is thankful for everyone in the U.S. government, national parks service and the community who made it happen.