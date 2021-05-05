NYC schools rename Columbus Day to fete Italians, Indigenous

NEW YORK (AP) — The New York City public school system has designated Oct. 11 as Italian Heritage Day/Indigenous People’s Day. The renaming of Columbus Day is an effort to please both Italian Americans who celebrate Christopher Columbus and racial justice advocates who accuse him of genocide. Mayor Bill de Blasio said Wednesday that turning Columbus Day into a day to honor both Italian American heritage and Indigenous peoples is “a good way forward.” Gov. Andrew Cuomo disagreed. Cuomo said Indigenous people should be celebrated ”without intruding on Columbus Day.” Cuomo said Columbus Day will remain a state holiday.