One arrested following the shooting death of Woodrow Wilson High School student

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) -- An arrest has been made in the shooting death of Woodrow Wilson High School student athlete, Dwayne Richardson, Jr.

Investigative interviews took place on Monday and Tuesday following the shooting, including an interview with the suspect.

It was determined in the interviews that Jeriamyah Jacob Fortner, 20, shot Richardson in the chest while mishandling an AR-15.

Arrest warrants were obtained for Fortner on Wednesday. Fortner, alongside his attorney, turned himself in on Wednesday afternoon. He has been transported to Southern Regional Jail pending arraignment.