SB Wednesday: accomplishments made during the regular legislative session in WV

BLUEFIELD, W.Va (WVVA) - On Wednesday, John O'Neal, the Executive Director of the Development Authority of Mercer County, stopped by the WVVA studio for a new edition of 'Small Business Wednesday.'

He discussed the most signification accomplishments of this session, and he also discussed the significance of the COVID-19 Jobs Protection Act and why it was important for the business community to create an Intermediate Court of Appeals.