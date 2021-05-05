Skip to Content

SB Wednesday: accomplishments made during the regular legislative session in WV

Remaining Ad Time Ad - 00:00
6:27 pm Top Stories

BLUEFIELD, W.Va (WVVA) - On Wednesday, John O'Neal, the Executive Director of the Development Authority of Mercer County, stopped by the WVVA studio for a new edition of 'Small Business Wednesday.'

He discussed the most signification accomplishments of this session, and he also discussed the significance of the COVID-19 Jobs Protection Act and why it was important for the business community to create an Intermediate Court of Appeals.

Author Profile Photo

Melinda Zosh

Evening Anchor and Producer

More Stories

Skip to content