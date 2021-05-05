Shady Spring rolls past Herbert Hoover for first-ever state tournament win

CHARLESTON, W.Va (WVVA)- The Tigers were back in Charleston for the first time since 1994, and left the Charleston Civic Center with their school's first ever boys basketball victory.

Shady was up against a short-staffed Herbert Hoover team, who had called up several members of their junior varsity squad to suit up on West Virginia's biggest high school basketball stage. But ultimately, the Tigers roll on to an 87-45 victory over the Huskies. After the game, Tigers head coach Ronnie Olson took in the historic win.

"We wanted the first win in school history and we worked too hard to get here," Olson said. "We took [the game] personally."

Todd Duncan lead all scorers with 28 points, including 5 three-pointers and 8 steals. He credits his high scoring simply to self-confidence.

Shady Spring will play 7th Seeded Winfield on Friday in the semifinals.