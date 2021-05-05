Thai court says key official can stay despite drug case

BANGKOK, Thailand (AP) — A Thai court has ruled that an influential politician and deputy agriculture minister could keep his job and continue as a lawmaker, even though he was convicted and jailed in Australia in 1994 for smuggling heroin. Under Thai law, anyone found guilty of narcotics offences is barred from holding public office. But the Constitutional Court decided that the rule did not apply in the case of Thammanat Prompao because his conviction in a foreign country had no standing in Thailand. Court documents discovered by The Sydney Morning Herald showed that Thammanat, then using a different name, pleaded guilty in 1993 to involvement in trafficking 7 pounds of heroin into Australia. The newspaper said evidence showed Thammanat played a major part in the operation.