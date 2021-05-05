Theatre West Virginia renovates building to make it easier for travelling actors

BECKLEY, W. VA. (WVVA) - The pandemic cancelled live performances for Theatre West Virginia, and they used that time to create a new space for performers.

The building now called "The Paw Paw Tree Building" is a former daycare center located near down town.

It has a kitchen, rehearsal room, new box office, and enough living space for up to twenty four actors to live in while they're in town performing.



This renovation comes after a year when the pandemic cancelled all the shows for the company.

Scott Hill, the General Manager of Theatre West Virginia, said they are happy to have a new living space to accomodate this year's shows.



"To have this new thing to come and say oh we got a bright new shiny thing that we worked on during the pandemic and we took that time that was a negative and turned it into a positive is going to be a positive not only for this year, but for the next thirty years at theatre West Virginia," said Hill.

Hill said he is hopeful having this space will attract more actors to the area for shows.