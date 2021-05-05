Treasury warns of need to deal with national debt limit

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Treasury Department says it will employ measures to avoid an unprecedented default on the national debt this summer, but officials say those measures could be exhausted “much more quickly” than normal given the unusual circumstances of the global pandemic. Treasury officials on Wednesday urged Congress to pass either a new borrowing limit or another suspension of the debt before the July 31 deadline. The Treasury will continue to initiate the types of bookkeeping maneuvers it has used in the past to keep the government from breaching a level that would trigger a default on the massive national debt.