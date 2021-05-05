West Virginia sets new targets in sluggish vaccine campaign

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice made an array of promises Wednesday to turn around the state’s lagging coronavirus vaccination campaign as it trails over a dozen states. The state is confronting vaccine hesitancy, Justice has said, amid a focus on vaccinating residents aged 16 to 35. But the Republican governor said the state is “going to end up leading the way again” as it aims to make walk-up vaccine clinics more ubiquitous. Justice also said he wanted to beat President Joe Biden’s goal of vaccinating 70% of American adults by July Fourth.