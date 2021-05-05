West Virginia town receives $3.3M mine reclamation grant

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Gov. Jim Justice has announced a $3.3 million abandoned mine land grant for a central West Virginia town to make improvements to its water system. The governor’s office said Tuesday that the federal grant will go toward addressing drinking water safety concerns and making upgrades to the water treatment operation in the Randolph County town of Coalton, also known as Womelsdorf. The governor’s office says upgrades will include a new well, new waterline pipes, a refurbished 100,000-gallon water storage tank and a replaced water treatment plant. The federal funding was made available from the Office of Surface Mining Reclamation and Enforcement.