2021's Mardi Bras for a Cause set for Tuesday and they're asking the public to come out to the lawn of McNutt House for the event with purpose.

Price of admission is a monetary donation (of whatever you can give) or donation of new brassieres, underwear and personal-care items for women and girls.

These items go to women and girls who have survived domestic violence situations and may need a hand up with women's necessities.

Expect a Mardi Gras-style atmosphere, as well as music, food and beverages.

The McNutt House is located at 1522 North Walker Street in Princeton, WV.

More details in the interview above.