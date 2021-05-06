Skip to Content

2021’s Mardi Bras for a Cause set for Tuesday

Updated
Remaining Ad Time Ad - 00:00
Last updated today at 7:43 am
7:31 am NewsTop StoriesWVVA Today

2021's Mardi Bras for a Cause set for Tuesday and they're asking the public to come out to the lawn of McNutt House for the event with purpose.

Price of admission is a monetary donation (of whatever you can give) or donation of new brassieres, underwear and personal-care items for women and girls.

These items go to women and girls who have survived domestic violence situations and may need a hand up with women's necessities.

Expect a Mardi Gras-style atmosphere, as well as music, food and beverages.

The McNutt House is located at 1522 North Walker Street in Princeton, WV.

More details in the interview above.

Joshua Bolden

WVVA Today & WVVA @ Noon Anchor

More Stories

Skip to content