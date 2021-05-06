5-year prison term for Hawaii psychiatric hospital escape

HONOLULU (AP) — A man who spent decades in a Hawaii psychiatric hospital for killing a woman has been sentenced to five years in prison for escaping form the facility. Randall Saito walked out of the Hawaii State Hospital in 2017, took a taxi to the airport, a chartered plane to Maui and then a commercial flight to California. He was arrested in Stockton, California, three days after he escaped. He was sent to the hospital in 1981 after he was acquitted of murder by reason of insanity in the 1979 killing of Sandra Yamashiro. Saito says he escaped to prove he can safely be in the community.