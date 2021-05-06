After clouds build back in tonight, we’ll be cool & damp into Friday

High pressure will slide east tonight, opening the door for our next frontal system to swing in on Friday. Until then, we'll see increasing clouds this evening (mainly after sundown). Low temps will be cool, in the upper 30s to mid 40s for most.

By Friday morning, rain will be on our doorstep as the frontal system approaches.

We look chilly for this time of year and unsettled, with rounds of showers (and perhaps a few rumbles of thunder mixed in) through the morning and early afternoon.

Highs tomorrow will top off in the upper 40s and low 50s. It will be windy at times tomorrow as well. with gusts periodically reaching the 30-45 MPH range. We'll then start to dry Friday afternoon-evening, with only a few isolated showers and even some snowflakes at very high spots into Saturday morning. Low tomorrow night-Saturday AM will fall into the 30s and 40s.

Saturday will bring calmer weather; we should see plenty of sun, and high temps in the mid 50s to low 60s.

Another system looks to bring more showers in throughout the day on Mother's Day (Sunday).

As of now, we look to stay on the cooler side for this time of year into next week for a bit....