As virus cases drop, Virginia plans to loosen restrictions

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam says the state could lift capacity limits and relax rules for social distancing if the rate of coronavirus infections continues to fall. Northam said during a news conference Thursday that the state’s tentative plan is to loosen restrictions on June 15. That means that businesses such as theaters and yoga studios could operate at full capacity. Northam said the state still needs to evaluate a possible change to its mandate for wearing masks. He said that Virginia will most likely continue to follow guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The governor, however, stressed that more Virginians need to get vaccinated to guard against the potentially deadly COVID-19.