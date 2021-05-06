Asian stocks mixed, echoing Wall St sentiments on pandemic

TOKYO (AP) — Asian shares are mixed on cautious optimism that upcoming company earnings reports will show some recovery from the damage of the pandemic. Japan’s benchmark Nikkei 225 jumped in Thursday morning trading, the first session after the Golden Week series of national holidays. South Korean shares rose, but Chinese shares slipped. Major U.S. stock indexes closed mixed after an early technology company rebound faded. Although the vaccine rollout is progressing slowly in Asia, compared to the U.S. and Europe, the global recovery is adding to optimism about exports and earnings of companies doing business overseas.