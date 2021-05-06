Australian COVID-19 travel restrictions challenged in court

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Australia’s drastic COVID-19 strategies of preventing its citizens leaving the country and returning from India are being challenged in court. The government is resisting growing pressure to lift the Indian travel ban imposed last week until May 15 to reduce infections in Australian quarantine facilities. Federal Court Chief Justice James Allsop said the challenge to the Indian travel ban will be heard by a judge on Monday. A libertarian group took its case against a ban on most Australians from leaving the country to the full bench of the Federal Court. The three judges are likely to announce their verdicts later.