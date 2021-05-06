City of Hinton to benefit from national park designation

HINTON, W.v. (WVVA) -- After earning national park status in December, the New River Gorge is officially another American treasure for outdoor adventure, joining the list of national parks.

But while Fayette County is home to the iconic bridge over the gorge, Summers County also has an official place in the new park.

In the city of Hinton, some are hailing it as the southern gateway to the New River Gorge National Park and Preserve. The hope is sights like Sandstone Falls will draw tourists like bees to honey.

"National park status is huge, other gateways communities see an uptick in tourism almost immediately, we already have here as well," said Rebecca Peterson, the director of Explore Summers County CVB.

The visitation rates this past autumn have continued to climb, capitalizing on the gorge cutting through Summers County.

"From March of 2019 to March of 2021, we have had a 67% increase in foot traffic," said Peterson. "And for April, it's gone up to 96%."

With this influx in tourism, officials hope that it won't just be the Sandstone Falls that will be booming, but what will it do to the economic status of the city of Hinton?"

"Tourism is very much so linked to our success," said Jack Scott, the mayor of Hinton. "I think that we've somewhat been in denial of that because those jobs tend to be transitional and low paying, but that's what we have. Tourism is going to drive the needle in a positive way."

Between the historical town's appeal and the designation , Scott hopes this will draw in businesses looking to put down their roots

"We want to develop and lay the groundwork for private investment, that's the key," said Scott. "I think that's what's helped Fayette County become so successful, and we have to set the table for private investors to want to come here and invest with us."