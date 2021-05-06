Clinch Valley celebrates ‘National Nurses Week’

TAZEWELL COUNTY, Va. (WVVA) - It's "National Nurses Week." It's a week to say "thank you" to people in the nursing profession for all the time they've dedicated to their patients and all the hours spent at the hospital serving the community.

Beth Stiltner, the Chief Nursing Officer at Clinch Valley, said this year's celebration is extra important, after the year nurses have had on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"This year, it's even more important because of the courage, grace and dignity of all the nursing staff caring for our patients," she said. "They've went above and beyond, and they need recognized for the wonderful job they're doing."

If you know any nurses, be sure to wish them a happy "National Nurses Week!"