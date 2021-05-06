Egyptian, Turkish officials end talks with no clear progress

CAIRO (AP) — Egyptian and Turkish officials have concluded their two days of talks aimed at resetting ties between the two regional powers. The talks ended with no clear progress. The two sides issued a joint statement on Thursday vowing to evaluate the outcome of the first round of consultations before agreeing on the next move. Diplomats from both countries said they discussed bilateral relations and regional issues, including the situation in Libya, Syria, Iraq, and the need for peace and security in the Eastern Mediterranean. Egypt and Turkey have been at loggerheads since the Egyptian military’s 2013 ouster of an Islamist president from the outlawed Muslim Brotherhood, a group supported by Turkey.