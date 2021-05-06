Freeze Warning until THU 9:00 AM EDT
Issued by National Weather Service – Charleston, WV
Northwest Pocahontas County
…FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING…
* WHAT…Sub-freezing temperatures around 30 degrees expected.
* WHERE…Northwest Pocahontas and Southeast Randolph Counties.
* WHEN…From 3 AM to 9 AM EDT Thursday.
* IMPACTS…Frost and freeze conditions may kill crops and other
sensitive vegetation.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Patchy frost may also develop for isolated
locations this morning, especially sheltered and protected
areas that experience locally colder conditions.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.
&&