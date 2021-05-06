Freeze Warning until THU 9:00 AM EDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Charleston, WV

Northwest Pocahontas County

…FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING…

* WHAT…Sub-freezing temperatures around 30 degrees expected.

* WHERE…Northwest Pocahontas and Southeast Randolph Counties.

* WHEN…From 3 AM to 9 AM EDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS…Frost and freeze conditions may kill crops and other

sensitive vegetation.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Patchy frost may also develop for isolated

locations this morning, especially sheltered and protected

areas that experience locally colder conditions.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.

&&