Gayle Manchin to take office as West Virginian Federal Co-Chair of Appalachian Regional Commission

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WVVA) - There's set to be a history making moment in Washington on Thursday, as for the first time a West Virginian will be sworn in as the head of the Appalachian Regional Commission.

Gayle Manchin, wife of U.S. Senator from West Virginia and former first lady of West Virginia, will take the oath of office as Federal Co-Chair of the Appalachian Regional Commission on Thursday

This comes after she was nominated by President Joe Biden following a recommendation and approval by the U.S. Senate.

Mrs. Manchin will be the first person from West Virginia to hold this position.



She told WVVA News her goals for the position include addressing broadband, tackling the opioid epidemic in West Virginia, and focusing on education in West Virginia.

She added that her background in education prepares her for this role, and she is thrilled to represent her state in this way.

"I am so proud, proud to be from West Virginia, and proud to represent West Virginia as we move forward with the appalachian regional commission," said Manchin.

Mrs. Manchin will take that oath of office Thursday at 3:00 PM.

She added she is thankful to, Randi Weingarten, the President of the National Federation of Teachers for recommending her to President Biden for this position.