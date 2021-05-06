Girl’s death in Japan prompts probe of alleged bullying

TOKYO (AP) — A Japanese city will reinvestigate alleged bullying that was denied by education officials two years ago after a 14-year-old girl was found dead in a neighborhood park. The eighth grader disappeared from her home in February. Authorities said she was found dead in the park and there was no sign of a crime. A weekly magazine, citing police autopsy results, said she likely died of hypothermia soon after going missing. Her death and a statement by her mother that she had been bullied prompted the city’s mayor to instruct education authorities to reinvestigate the case. Bullying is a persistent and growing problem at Japanese schools.