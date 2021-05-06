In major move, South Africa to end captive lion industry

CAPE TOWN, South Africa (AP) — South Africa says it will end its captive lion industry in a major move for conservation. That will outlaw the heavily criticized “canned hunting” of the big cats and sale of their bones. The policy still needs to be made into law but has been welcomed by wildlife and conservation groups. South Africa has the world’s biggest captive lion industry with between 8,000 and 12,000 lions. It is also the only country allowed to sell and export lion bones, claws and teeth, and only from its captive lion operations. That will also be stopped and effectively end the world’s legal lion bone trade.