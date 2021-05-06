India hits another grim record as it scrambles oxygen supply

NEW DELHI (AP) — Infections in India have hit another grim daily record as demand for medical oxygen jumped seven-fold and the government denied reports that it’s slow in distributing life-saving supplies from abroad. The number of new confirmed cases breached 400,000 for the second time. The Times of India reported that 11 COVID-19 patients died as the pressure in the oxygen line dropped suddenly in a government medical college hospital in southern India, possibly because of a faulty valve. Demand for hospital oxygen has increased seven times since last month as India scrambles to set up large oxygen plants and transport cryogenic tankers, cylinders and liquid oxygen. A sea bridge has been set up to ferry oxygen tankers from Bahrain and Kuwait.