Lawsuit: Justice family company owes $166,000 in deductibles

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — An insurance company is alleging in a federal lawsuit that a company run by West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice and his adult children owes it $166,000. Starr Indemnity & Liability Company says in the suit that Justice Family Group LLC failed and refused to pay deductibles for policies that covered its liabilities between June 2018 and June 2020. The Charleston Gazette-Mail reports that the suit was filed Tuesday and the claims were for workers’ compensation and employers’ liability. The West Virginia Secretary of State’s Office says Justice Family Group falls within the sector of company and enterprise management. Justice’s office couldn’t be reached for comment.