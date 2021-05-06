Mercer County hosts evening vaccine clinic

MERCER COUNTY, W. Va. (WVVA) - Mercer County hosted an evening COVID-19 vaccine clinic, from 11 AM-7 PM.

It's another effort by the Mercer County Health Department to get more shots into more arms to help Mercer County reach herd immunity. The health department said there's definitely community interest.

"One lady called this morning and was talking to one of the ladies here, and she wanted to get her mother a shot," Roger Topping, MCHD Administrator, said. "But she couldn't get off work, and the lady here said: 'You know, we're open till 7 o'clock today.' And she said: 'Oh great, I'll go get my mom after I get off work, and we'll be back over.'"

Topping said situations just like that prompted the adjustment in the hours of operation for this clinic, and it's not the only effort to improve vaccination accessibility.

Bluefield Area Transit is now offering free rides to Mercer County vaccine clinics, and it's an effort that's paying off. Bluefield Area Transit reports several people have already scheduled rides.

"I want to thank Bluefield Area Transit for their willingness to step to the plate and to help the people in the community," Topping said.

Those rides will continue for the foreseeable future. To schedule a ride, call Bluefield Area Transit at 304-327-8418.