Minnesota police at scene of bank robbery with hostages

ST. CLOUD, Minn. (AP) — Police in Minnesota were on the scene Thursday of a reported bank robbery with hostages. St. Cloud Police Lt. Lori Ellering said officers responded to a reported robbery at a Wells Fargo branch a little before 2 p.m. She said it remained an active situation at 5 p.m. Ellering said no one had been reported hurt. Wells Fargo spokeswoman Staci Schiller confirmed “a hostage situation” at the bank’s South branch. The FBI was also on the scene.