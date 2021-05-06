Mix of sun and clouds for Thursday; showers/storms return to close the work week

High pressure works in today allowing us to stay dry. This is also what will keep temperatures cooler than normal. This morning we are starting off in the upper 30s and 40s.

A Freeze Warning is issued until 9AM for northern and western Pocahontas county.

We will warm into the 60s for most today with a few upper 50s sprinkled in. Winds will generally be considered calm coming out of the north/northwest. Gusts may peak to 15 MPH at times. Expect a mix of sun and clouds throughout the day.

Overnight clouds increase all out in front of our next cold front. We should stay dry overnight with lows in the upper 30s and 40s again, but by tomorrow morning rain already pushes back in.

Expect the first half of Friday to be wet with scattered showers and a few storms. Good news is we aren't tracking any severe weather. Temperatures will be too cool with highs in the upper 40s and 50s.

Breaks from the rain are possible in the later afternoon and evening. This cold front will help keep us cool Friday night and into Saturday as a northwesterly flow will stay around. Lows fall into the 30s and 40s again Friday night into Saturday morning.

High temperatures should be warmer on Saturday in the 50s and 60s with a few showers possible, but most will stay dry.

Looking ahead to Mother's Day: if you have plans outdoors I would consider moving them inside. An approaching low will bring widespread showers and a few storms on Sunday.