Palestinians, Israeli settlers scuffle in east Jerusalem

JERUSALEM (AP) — Palestinians and Israeli settlers have hurled rocks and chairs at each other in a tense east Jerusalem neighborhood. Israeli police moved in to separate them, arresting at least seven people. The violence broke out Thursday in Sheikh Jarrah, where dozens of Palestinians are at risk of being evicted following a long legal battle with Jewish settlers trying to acquire property in the neighborhood, which is just north of Jerusalem’s Old City. Video circulating online showed protesters hurling rocks and chairs at each other before Israeli police moved in.