Parents react to potential approval of Pfizer’s vaccine for 12-15 year olds

BLUEFIELD, W. Va. (WVVA) - The FDA is expected to authorize Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine for 12 to 15 year olds. The Mountain State will have tens of thousands of students who will be vaccine-eligible.

It's another potential step in the goal of herd immunity. West Virginia already has plans in place, so it can move quickly if the FDA and CDC give the go-ahead.

"We are ready, when this approval takes place, to hold clinics at schools in all 55 counties to vaccinate those who are 12-15. I'm sure they'll have to have the permission of their guardians," Gov. Jim Justice said.

But just because plans are in place, doesn't mean all parents are on board. We spoke with parents on Facebook to gauge their feeling about inoculating their teens against coronavirus. The overwhelming answer was... no.

But we did find some parent who are jumping at the opportunity.

"I'm super excited," Donna Harman, a Mercer County resident, said. "I have a thirteen year old, and I also have a four year old. As soon as it's available for my four year old, she'll be getting it as well."

Harman said she hopes the vaccine will enable her kids to return to some sense of normalcy... being able to take a proper family vacation and visit grandparents.

"I believe in science, and I trust that the CDC, the FDA and the AAP are doing what's in the best interest for our children," Harman said.

Should the FDA approve the vaccine for teens, it will then go to a CDC advisory panel that will make recommendations for its use. WVVA will continue to monitor developments, as the FDA's approval is expected early next week.