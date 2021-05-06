Personal ties: Harris’ family in India grapples with COVID

WASHINGTON (AP) — The coronavirus crisis in India has created diplomatic and humanitarian challenges for the Biden administration. For Vice President Kamala Harris, it is also a personal matter. Her mother was born there, and she’s spoken emotionally about the influence of her many visits to India as a child. Harris has an 80-year-old uncle in New Delhi who says they last spoke in March, when the vice president called to wish him a happy birthday. On Friday, Harris is set to deliver remarks at a State Department event focused on the effort to combat COVID-19 in India. She’s expected to express U.S. solidarity with the nation.