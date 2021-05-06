Play it again, Sam: Polish city recruits new bugle players

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Ready to welcome tourists back, the Polish city of Krakow has recruited two more trumpeters to play the city’s trademark bugle call every hour from the tower in St. Mary’s Basilica. They joint a contingent traditionally composed of retired firefighters who need to be physically fit and good musicians. A spokesman said it took six months and two rounds to find two men to reinforce team — now of eight — after one trumpeter retired last year. The bugle call is played to the four corners of the world and its melody stops abruptly in line with a legend that says a trumpeter sounding an alarm in 1241 was hit by an arrow from attackers.