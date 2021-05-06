Pope: God doesn’t distinguish between natives, foreigners

ROME (AP) — Pope Francis is denouncing “aggressive” nationalism that rejects migrants in his annual message for migrants and refugees. He’s demanding instead that Catholics follow the Gospel-mandated call for an inclusive, welcoming church that doesn’t distinguish between “natives and foreigners, residents and guests.”Francis said the current pandemic had shown how the concept of the human family had been “fragmented, wounded and disfigured,” with the poorest and most marginalized paying the highest price. The concept of “we,” in the church and wider world “is crumbling and cracking due to myopic and aggressive forms of nationalism and radical individualism,” he said.