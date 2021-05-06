Rockefeller heirs launch campaign to curb oil and gas growth

Two great-great grandchildren of Standard Oil Co. founder John D. Rockefeller Sr. are pouring millions of dollars into an effort aimed at supporting people on the front lines fighting new oil and gas development. Rebecca Rockefeller Lambert and Peter Gill Case have created the “Equation Campaign” and pledged a combined $30 million of their personal wealth to the effort. Another $5 million was pledged by other sources so far, with an ultimate goal of raising $100 million. The campaign will fund all aspects of blocking new development, including lawsuits, protest activities, public relations, social media campaigns, and legal support.