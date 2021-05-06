Vatican conference features Fauci, Francis — and Aerosmith

ROME (AP) — The Vatican is opening a unique three-day health conference featuring a star-studded lineup: Dr. Anthony Fauci, who is leading the U.S. coronavirus response, will speak alongside soprano Renee Fleming, the CEOs of Pfizer and Moderna and the lead guitarist of Aerosmith. The conference is addressing COVID-19 and other global health threats, and how science, solidarity and spirituality can address them. It was planned well before the pandemic erupted last year. Organizers say it has only taken on more relevance amid a growing appreciation of the need for global access to health care, new advances in vaccine technology and greater understanding of the mental health cost of loneliness.