Vigil held in honor of Dwayne Richardson Jr.

BECKLEY W. VA. (WVVA) - A vigil honoring Dwayne Richardson Jr., who died on Sunday due to a gunshot wound to the chest, took place at Woodrow Wilson High School on Wednesday.

The vigil was organized by the community.

People who knew him placed signs, flowers, and photos of Richardson in rememberance of a young man gone too soon.

Richardson's friends, family, classmates, and basketball teammates were in attendance to help honor his memory.

The mood at the vigil was somber as many are trying to cope with the loss.

Prayers and inspirational music filled the air at times, while others in attendance shared fond memories of the fallen teen.

Nancy Terlizzi, an English Teacher at Woodrow Wilson High School who was in attendance spoke to WVVA News about Richardson.

She said he left a positive impact on everyone who knew him.

"This young man was known by just…almost everybody. He was described as being sweet and friendly and kind, to everybody and never had a negative word to say," said Terlizzi.

The vigil was held the day before Richardson's teammates head to Charleston for the Boy's High School State Tournament.

