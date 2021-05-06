‘We Build The Wall’ co-founder indicted on tax charges

PENSACOLA, Fla. (AP) — The co-founder of the “We Build The Wall” project aimed at raising money for a border wall is facing federal tax charges in Florida. Brian Kolfage was already facing fraud charges in New York. The tax indictment claims Kolfage severely underreported his income on a 2019 tax return. The project was to help build former President Donald Trump’s border wall. It raised about $25 million, but authorities say tens of thousands of dollars were siphoned into personal accounts. Originally former Trump advisor Steve Bannon was also indicted, but Trump pardoned him on his last day in office.