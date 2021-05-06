West Virginia Miners ready for 2021 Opening Day

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - After a 2020 without Prospect League baseball, the West Virginia Miners are ready to begin a full season in just a few weeks.

The ball club will host 30 games throughout the summer at Linda K. Epling Stadium in Beckley. On Thursday, the franchise and the Beckley-Raleigh County Chamber of Commerce hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony to mark the ceremonial opening of the venue for the season.

Owner and Manager of the Miners, Tim Epling, said he is thrilled to have baseball back in the City of Beckley.

"It's a brand new year," he said. "We're back in full swing. We've brought some community people together. And we want that to be a focal point."

The team is still searching for a handful of willing host families for some of the players this summer.

The Miners' home opener is slated for Friday, May 28 against the Johnstown Mill Rats. First pitch will be at 6:35 p.m.