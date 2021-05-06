Wizards beat Raptors in OT, Toronto playoff bid nearly over

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Bradley Beal scored 14 of his 28 points in the fourth quarter and overtime Thursday night, and Russell Westbrook had his 34th triple-double of the season in the Washington Wizards’ 131-129 win over Toronto. The Wizards all but eliminated the Raptors from the NBA’s play-in tournament. Pascal Siakam matched his career high with 44 points for the Raptors, who lost for the fifth time in six games and fell four games behind the Wizards for the 10th spot in the Eastern Conference with five left to play. Westbrook had 13 points, 17 rebounds and 17 assists. He has 180 triple-doubles, one short of Oscar Robertson’s record.