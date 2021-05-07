A cool & dry Saturday on the way; scattered rain returns into Mother’s Day

Dry air will temporarily be in place through sundown, but towards midnight, rain will be pushing back in as a disturbance swings into the area. Scattered showers (with some locally heavy downpours) look likely from roughly midnight-7AM Saturday morning.

We'll otherwise chilly, with temps in the 30s and 40s overnight. We'll stay windy too, with gusts over 20 MPH at times. Crank the heat! The higher elevations of western Greenbrier and Pocahontas counties could actually see a few snowflakes mix in with rain overnight.

Tomorrow will bring more sun by late morning, and highs will be a tad warmer, in the mid 50s to low 60s. Cloud cover will increase Saturday night ahead of an incoming warm front as we approach Mother's Day.

Showers look likely Sunday morning for some, especially those along and north of the I-64 corridor. We'll be partly sunny and warmer otherwise, with highs in the upper 60s and low 70s Sunday afternoon. Sunday night will bring more rain as a cold front moves across the region to start early next week.

