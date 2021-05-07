After pandemic pullback, DJ Khaled shares his ‘light show’

LOS ANGELES (AP) — When it’s time to release one of his maximalist albums, DJ Khaled makes it an event. The lavish, exuberant productions are meant to soundtrack loose gatherings at pool parties and sunny barbecues. The summer of 2020, though, most certainly did not match Khaled’s ever-positive image. The songs were mostly ready last July. But after announcing his 12th album “Khaled Khaled” and releasing two lead singles featuring Drake, he pulled back. Nine months later, the album is out. It features a total of 29 rappers and singers across 13 tracks, including pop music’s two biggest Justins, Timberlake and Bieber, plus a pairing of superstar rappers Nas and Jay-Z.